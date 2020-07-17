Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $292,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 872,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 235,873 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5,679.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 83,378 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

