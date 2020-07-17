Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $275,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.