Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,490 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

