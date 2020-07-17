Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

