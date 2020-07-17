Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

SDY opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

