Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys Shares of 4,199 TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

