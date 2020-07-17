Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys Shares of 3,850 Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Blackline by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth $50,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 7.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,889,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $90.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $3,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $93,725.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.