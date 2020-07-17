Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.