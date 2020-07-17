Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,034,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $62.94 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

