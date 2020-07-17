Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys New Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $16,294,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 32.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 308,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 75.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $53.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $892.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, Director Mark D. Schwabero purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

