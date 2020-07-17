Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,446.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,363.78. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.