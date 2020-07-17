Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Acquires Shares of 2,499 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

