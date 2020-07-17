Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Acquires 25,016 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 497.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $100.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

