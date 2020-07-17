Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

