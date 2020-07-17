Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 60.5% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.2% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

