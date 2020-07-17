Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

