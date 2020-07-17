Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.