Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.2% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 56,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

