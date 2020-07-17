Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.