Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 4.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

