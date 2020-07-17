Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.50

Media headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

