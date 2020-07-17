Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.