Vulcan Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,857 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 895% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $123.53 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.