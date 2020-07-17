Vroom’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 20th (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom’s (NYSE:VRM) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 20th. Vroom had issued 21,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $467,500,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $60.91.

