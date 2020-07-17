Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE IID opened at $4.19 on Friday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Get Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.