Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.