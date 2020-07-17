Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

