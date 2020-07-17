Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €168.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €168.41 ($189.23).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €141.34 ($158.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €136.71 and its 200-day moving average is €141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($210.94). The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

