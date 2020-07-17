Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stake Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.42.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

