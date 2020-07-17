Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 92,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 68,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

