Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

