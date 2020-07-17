Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

NYSE:V opened at $196.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. The stock has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

