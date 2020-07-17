Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

