Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $385,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $216,784.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $138,045.40.

On Thursday, May 14th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $114,416.35.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $50.67 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

