Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Vipshop stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13,110.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,628,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,798 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,557,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

