Vid Trading 47.9% Higher Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Vid has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $289,268.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vid has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.01878151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00190538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,592,381 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

