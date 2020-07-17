VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of VF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.