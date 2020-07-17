Very Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price

Headlines about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have been trending very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news impact score of 3.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

