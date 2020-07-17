Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 209.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 186,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $295.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

