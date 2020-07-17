Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 644 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.69. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.