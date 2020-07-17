Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

