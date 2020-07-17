Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.