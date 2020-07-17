Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 429.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Compass Point cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

