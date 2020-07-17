Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 277,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,511,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 418,449 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.