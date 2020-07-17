Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

