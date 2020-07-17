Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

VZ stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

