Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 4.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.