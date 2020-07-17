Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,336 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

