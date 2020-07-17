Veritone’s (VERI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VERI. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

VERI stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritone news, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg acquired 11,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $117,136.80. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 43.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Veritone by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

