Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

