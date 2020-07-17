Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €120.00 ($134.83) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.25 ($96.91).

ETR VAR1 opened at €98.50 ($110.67) on Wednesday. Varta has a 1-year low of €50.50 ($56.74) and a 1-year high of €128.00 ($143.82). The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.10.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

